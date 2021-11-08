Kirsten Dunst Opens Up About Depression And Treatment

“It’s hard to talk about such a personal thing, but it is important to share.”
While continuing to work throughout her twenties, Kirsten faced mental health challenges behind the scenes, which prompted her to seek treatment for depression at a Utah rehabilitation center in 2008.
Kirsten has spoken openly about her path toward mental wellness before, and recently talked more about her experiences as a young adult in an interview with The Sunday Times.
“I feel like most people around 27, the shit hits the fan. Whatever is working in your brain, you can’t live like that any more mentally,” she said.
“I feel like I was angry,” Kirsten recalled, adding, “You don’t know that you are repressing all this anger. It wasn’t a conscious thing.”
The actor also touched on treatment methods she’s found helpful and recognized the value of publicly sharing her story.
“It’s hard to talk about such a personal thing, but it is important to share too,” she acknowledged. “All I’ll say is that medication is a great thing and can really help you come out of something. I was afraid to take something and so I sat in it for too long. I would recommend getting help when you need it.”
You can read Kirsten’s full interview with The Sunday Times here. To learn more about depression and find resources that can help, visit The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) website.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services. GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.