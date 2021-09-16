Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced that a quarterly dividend payment for the third quarter of 2021 (“Q3 2021”) of US$0.1875 per common share will be paid on October 13, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2021. The Q3 2021 payment represents the 18th quarterly dividend payment made to shareholders following the Company’s adoption of a dividend policy in March 2017. The Company’s quarterly dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes. For Canadian shareholders, the US dollar dividend payment will be converted to Canadian dollars using the spot price exchange rate on October 13, 2021, the day prior to the payment date.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 – 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold’s solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website at www.kl.gold .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Anthony Makuch, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Phone: +1 416-840-7884

E-mail: tmakuch@kl.gold

Mark Utting, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Phone: +1 416-840-7884

E-mail: mutting@kl.gold Website : www.kl.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Kirkland Lake Gold with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information

is

often

identified

by

the

words

“may”,

“would”,

“could”,

“should”,

“will”,

“intend”,

“plan”,

“anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and, in this press release, include information regarding planned dividend payments and the management of the Company’s dividend policy. The declaration and payment of dividends

remains

at

the

discretion

of

the

Board

of

Directors

and

will

depend

on

the

Company’s

financial

results,

cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the

Board.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Kirkland Lake Gold believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information,

as

unknown

or

unpredictable

factors

could

have

material

adverse

effects

on

future

results,

performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the development of the Company’s properties and

the

anticipated

timing

thereof,

expected

production

from,

and

the

further

potential

of

the

Company’s

properties, the potential to increase the levels of mineral resources and mineral reserves and potential conversion of mineral resources; fluctuating gold prices; the anticipated timing and commencement of exploration programs on various targets within the Company’s land holdings and the implication of such exploration programs (including but not limited to any potential decisions to proceed to commercial production), the anticipated overall impact of the Company’s COVID19 response plans, including measures taken by the Company to reduce the spread of COVID19, including but not limited to the rapid testing implemented at Detour Lake, the ability to lower costs and gradually increase

production,

the

ability

of

the

Company

to

successfully

achieve

business

objectives,

the

ability

of

the

Company to

achieve

its

longer-term

outlook

and

the

anticipated

timing

and

results

thereof,

the

performance

of

the

Company’s equity investments and the ability of the Company to realize on its strategic goals with respect to such investments, the effects of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays, the potential benefits and synergies and expectations of other economic, business and or competitive factors and changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and changes in applicable laws. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Kirkland Lake Gold and market conditions. This information is qualified

in

its

entirety

by

cautionary

statements

and

risk

factor

disclosure

contained

in

filings

made

by

Kirkland

Lake Gold, including Kirkland Lake Gold’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its annual consolidated financial statements and related MD&A for the period ended December 31, 2020, which are filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at

www.sedar.com .

Should

one

or

more

of

these

risks

or

uncertainties

materialize,

or

should

assumptions

underlying

the

forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated,

believed,

estimated

or

expected.

Although

Kirkland

Lake

Gold

has

attempted

to

identify

important

risks, uncertainties

and

factors

which

could

cause

actual

results

to

differ

materially,

there

may

be

others

that

cause

results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Kirkland Lake Gold does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable

law.