Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “ Company ”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021 after the market close on Wednesday November 3, 2021, Eastern Time (“ET”). The Company will then host a conference call to review the results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the telephone numbers listed below. The call will also be webcast and available on the Company’s website at www.kl.gold .

Article content

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 8:00 am ET

Conference ID: 5247974

Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 510-2008

International Callers: 1 (646) 960-0306

Webcast url: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3409441/D4EE6E4AC4888EFEC13099ED652C32DE

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 – 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold’s solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website at www.kl.gold

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Anthony Makuch, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Phone: +1 416-840-7884

E-mail: tmakuch@kl.gold

Mark Utting, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 416-840-7884

E-mail: mutting@kl.gold