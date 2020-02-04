Kirk Frost fans get scared of the news He was allegedly arrested for drugs and weapons

Kirk Frost fans were frightened after the news that claimed Rasheeda Frost's husband had been arrested for possession of marijuana and weapons. The online publication UpNewsInfo reported the news. This turns out to be nothing more than fake news.

They published: Kir Kirk Frost, star of Love & Hip-hop, was arrested and is currently being held in a Gwinnett County jail, according to official prison records. Kirk was charged with multiple crimes, including two serious crimes. "

The online publication continued and reported that ‘Police arrested Kirk and cited him with a driving violation, an incorrect lane change. But when they arrested the star Love & Hip Hop, police claim they discovered that Kirk had a suspended license. "

They said authorities searched Kirk's car and claimed to have found marijuana (which is illegal in Atlanta) and an illegal weapon. They also accused the star of the reality of possession of stolen property. "

Fans went crazy and ran to Kirk's IG account.

If you take a look at his latest post, it seems he is doing well and only announces his Frost Bistro and Rasheeda's.

He shared a video and called his fans to see the place:

"Come see us at @frostbistro, we are open today from 3 p.m. until 12 a.m. tonight #Super Bowl," Kirk wrote in his post.

A terrified fan wrote: "Kirk Frost don't get in trouble. I hope that what I see in the news is not true."

Kirk intervened in the comments and replied: "That's not me." With this simple answer, Kirk made his fans happy.

A follower said: "I will come to clean myself and my family from top to bottom to ensure you have a cleaner restaurant and cleaner bathrooms in Atlanta, which is a promise."

One commenter wrote: & # 39; Mannn, I will clean your house wishing I lived in Atlanta, I love cleaning 🧼 & # 39; and someone else posted this: & # 39; I have owned my business for over 8 years, I am in Texas, but if the right money will come out lmao.

Apart from this, Kirk recently celebrated his birthday, and Rasheeda made sure to share an emotional message and more photos on his social media account to mark the event.



