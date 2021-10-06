Kirk Franklin Calls Wife Tammy Franklin His “Vaccine” In Sweet Message

Someone grab the tissues! Kirk Franklin recently brought all the feels in a post made to his Instagram. The gospel singer and songwriter penned a heartfelt message to his wife Tammy Franklin early Tuesday afternoon.

The post includes a solo selfie of Tammy dressed in a flower-patterned suit jacket. Under the jacket, she work a blush, V-neck shirt. both her accessories and make-up are light, therefore, accentuating the beauty Franklin speaks of. He begun his message by acknowledging his frequent time outside of their home.

“Lately I been gone a little more now the world is open,” Kirk wrote. “I’ve always lived with the guilt of leaving you and the kids, making every trip often feel duplicitous as I leave my first ministry to do ministry.”

He then reassures Tammy that losing her isn’t an option for him.

“I cannot lose you. I will always choose empty hands over an empty home,” Kirk wrote. “No trophy feels the same as my hand embracing the lower arch of your waist as I pull you close to hear what secrets heaven has given you to download into my soul.”

C’mon Kirk with the romance! Next, he describes his fondness of the time they were able to spend together during quarantine.

“I do love when the world was shutdown so I could focus only on you,” Kirk wrote.

Kirk also explains why he chose to write the message. He clarifies to Tammy that work will never take priority over spending time with her.

“I write this openly so the entire universe and every demon can understand I will never go back to the man I was when work was my mistress,” Kirk wrote.

He continues on to explain how she has a place in all of his movements.

“Every flight, every hotel room, will forever have an empty space reserved for you my queen,” Kirk wrote. “Say the word, and you’ll be “flewed” out. You get it. You’re my vaccine.”

I know that’s right Kirk! You better let Tammy know what’s good!

