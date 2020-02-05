Kirk Douglas dies at the age of 103

The legendary actor and three-time Oscar nominee Kirk Douglas, who starred in numerous films, including Spartacus, Lust for life, Shooting at the OK Corral, Ace In The HoleY The bad and the beautiful during the Golden Age of Hollywood, he died at the age of 103.

Douglas was born Issur Danielovitch in 1916 in Amsterdam, New York, and was the son of Russian immigrants who had seven children and very little money. Douglas's father sold rags to support his family.

"Dad, I love you so much and I'm very proud to be your son." Read Michael Douglas's full tribute to his father Kirk Douglas, who died today at age 103: https://t.co/IB6oP7pLlk pic.twitter.com/Q9g2uA5hpT – The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 6, 2020

“Even in our poor neighborhood, the ragman was the bottom step of the stairs. And I was the ragman's son, "Douglas wrote in Life could be a verse A collection of poetry and memories that was published in 2014.

Douglas was a university fighter at the University of St. Lawrence and then studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. Finally, he became one of Hollywood's most famous stars during the 1950s and 1960s. Douglas worked with stars like Lana Turner, Lauren Bacall and Doris Day, and also collaborated with directors such as Billy Wilder and Stanley Kubrick.

R I P Kirk Douglas is dead Age 103. A true legend of the big screen. R I P Kirk 🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/Op7iKdMB42 – colin spencer (@ 4bruce7) February 6, 2020

His most famous role came in 1960 when he played the titular character in Spartacus, but that came with its own part of controversy. The screenwriter was Dalton Trumbo, who was blacklisted in Hollywood after the communist witch hunt of Senator Joseph McCarthy.

As executive producer, Douglas decided to credit Trumbo, who historians now caused the Hollywood blacklist to disappear. But, at that time, he faced a violent reaction.

"I think the drama of putting Trumbo's name on the script was more dramatic than the movie itself," he wrote later. The production of the film cost an amazing $ 12 million, but it became one of the greatest hits of the time. "

The iconic scene of Spartacus Douglas appeared surrounded by a group of slaves shouting "I am Spartacus,quot; in an attempt to hide him from Roman forces.

"Kirk retained his movie star charisma until the end of his wonderful life and I am honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years," filmmaker Steven Spielberg said in a statement. https://t.co/ayHKLWquII – LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) February 6, 2020

Douglas suffered a stroke in 1996, forcing him to learn to speak again. Two months later, he accepted an honorary Oscar for "50 years as a creative and moral force in the film community." He was able to tell the crowd: "I thank you all for 50 wonderful years."

Douglas also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, an Honor from the Kennedy Center and the Life Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild.

Kirk Douglas is survived by his wife, Anne Buydens, whom he married in 1954 after they met on the set of Love act. He was married to his first wife, Diana Douglas, from 1943 to 1951. He is also survived by his sons Joel and Oscar winner Michael Douglas, as well as his daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones. He was preceded in death by his son Eric, who died in 2004.



