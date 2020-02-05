Kirk Douglas dies at 103

Courtesy of the Everett Collection.



Kirk Douglas, the last protagonist of the Golden Age of Hollywood and best known for his leading role in the 1960s SpartacusHe died on Wednesday, his family announced. He was 103 years old. "With great sadness, my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," said his son, actor Michael Douglas, in an Instagram post. "For the world, it was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well in his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard to which we all aspire." There was no cause of death. Born Issur Danielovitch Demsky on December 9, 1916, of Russian Jewish immigrants in the small town of Amsterdam, New York, Douglas served in World War II in the US Navy. UU. Before accumulating early success on Broadway (and a friendship with Lauren Bacall) in her successful film career. In the 1950s and early 1960s, Douglas cut a striking figure as the prototypical male movie star: blatantly handsome, with a barrel chest, a bright smile, a serious and serious voice, and a characteristic cleft chin . "Kirk's life was well lived, and leaves a legacy in the cinema that will last for generations to come, and a story like a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet," Michael added at the foot of Photo. "Let me finish with the words I said on his last birthday and they will always be true. Dad, I love you so much and I am very proud to be your son."

He first rose to fame with the 1949 gritty boxing drama Champion, which earned Douglas an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his performance as the relentlessly ambitious boxer Michael "Midge,quot; Kelly. Douglas's willingness to adopt darker roles was also worth it with Oscar nominations for the years 1952 The bad and the beautiful (as a producer of Take-No-Prisions movies) and 1956 Greed for life (as the famous obsessive Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh). However, unlike contemporaries James Stewart, Gregory Peck, John Wayne and Marlon Brando, Douglas never developed a singular and coherent star personality. His career covered a wide range of leading male roles in Hollywood, including family adventure movies (20,000 leagues under the sea in 1954), westerns (Shooting in the O.K. Corral in 1957), war movies (Paths of Glory in 1957), historical melodramas (the revolutionary war set The devil's disciple in 1959), contemporary thrillers (Seven days in May in 1964), and science fiction action movies (Saturn 3 in 1980), often with his usual co-star Burt Lancaster. Douglas's name was a box office presenter throughout the 60s and 70s, when studios struggled with an unpredictable market, but many of his films have faded into memory even when Douglas's status as a movie icon lasted. .

Everett Collection

Douglas in 1960 Spartacus.

Douglas's characteristic role was as the hero of the title in the 1960 Roman epic of Stanley Kubrick Spartacus – that Douglas was also executive producer. Based on the leader of a historical slave uprising that began in 73 BC. C., the film has lasted largely thanks to its end, in which Spartacus, captured with what remains of his army, is prevented from proclaiming his identity to his Roman captors after all his compatriots begin to declare : "I am Spartacus!" Douglas also struggled to give screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who had been blacklisted for communist sympathies, all the credit in the film, a measure that is often cited as the effective end of the blacklist. After buying the rights to Ken Kesey's novel One flew over the cuckoo's nest and playing the lead role in the 1963 Broadway adaptation, Douglas gave the rights to the film to his son Michael, who produced the 1975 film version that swept through the Academy Awards. Michael Douglas's successful acting career in the 1980s and 1990s established his father as a kind of dynastic legend of Hollywood. Douglas and his family, however, have been far from immune to setbacks and tragedies. In 1991, when he was 72, Douglas survived an accident between a helicopter and a small plane that killed two people, which, according to him, led him to rediscover his Judaism. In 2004, his son Eric Douglas died of a drug overdose; and his grandson Cameron Douglas (son of Michael Douglas) was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison for possession of heroin, attempt to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, and possession of drugs while in prison. If there was a unifying theme throughout Douglas's life and career, it was an almost determined determination to move on. In 1996, Kirk Douglas accepted an honorary Oscar on the 50th anniversary of his film debut in The strange love of Martha Ivers – less than two months after suffering a debilitating stroke that severely restricted his speech. His four children were there to see him accept the prize.