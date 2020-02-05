Kirk Douglas died at 103: Mitzi Gaynor and more stars react

One of the few surviving super stars of the golden age of Hollywood, Kirk Douglas, has died at 103.

On Wednesday, February 5, the son of the late actor, Michael Douglas released a statement to Persons confirming the death of his father. He also shared the devastating news on social networks.

Sharing a series of family portraits, Michael wrote on Instagram: "It is very sad that my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. For the world he was a legend, an actor of the golden age." . of films that lived well in their golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard to which we all aspire. "

"But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was just dad," added the 75-year-old actor. "Kirk's life was well lived, and leaves a legacy in the cinema that will last for generations to come, and a story like a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet."

As the news of the death of the deceased actor became known, many celebrities turned to social networks to share moving tributes from the Spartacus actor.