Kirin Brewery chief dies; group CEO to run unit in interim By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Kirin logo is displayed at Kirin Brewery Co. Yokohama Factory in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese beverage maker Kirin Holdings Co Ltd on Friday said Takayuki Fuse, the head of the company’s brewery unit, has died at the age of 61.

Fuse, who joined Kirin group in 1982, succumbed to ventricular fibrillation at a Tokyo hospital on Thursday, a company spokesperson said. Just last month, he had been appointed as chairman of the Brewers Association of Japan.

Kirin Holdings Chief Executive Yoshinori Isozaki will concurrently run the beer unit for the time being, the company said.

