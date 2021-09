Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp, the world’s second-largest maker of flash memory chips and formerly called Toshiba Memory, is arranging for an initial public offering (IPO) in November, the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported on Friday.

The company is prioritizing the IPO plan above the reported possibility of a stock merger with Western Digital, the Nikkan Kogyo said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)