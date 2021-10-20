Kinder Morgan Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Kinder Morgan Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3



Investing.com – Kinder Morgan (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Kinder Morgan announced earnings per share of $0.22 on revenue of $3.82B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.2353 on revenue of $3.24B.

Kinder Morgan shares are up 19% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.27% from its 52 week high of $19.29 set on June 11. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 20.81% from the start of the year.

Kinder Morgan shares lost 2.47% in after-hours trade following the report.

Kinder Morgan follows other major Utilities sector earnings this month

Kinder Morgan’s report follows an earnings beat by NextEra Energy on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $0.75 on revenue of $4.37B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.7258 on revenue of $5.38B.

Nextera Energy Partners LP had missed expectations on Wednesday with third quarter EPS of $0.24 on revenue of $252M, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.6052 on revenue of $363.03M.

