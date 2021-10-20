Kinder Morgan adjusted profit rises 4.1% By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of U.S. energy exporter and pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc. is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Gary McWilliams/File Photo/File Photo
(Reuters) – Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:) reported a 4.1% jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday as demand for fuel bounced back from pandemic lows, boosting the pipeline operator’s volumes.
Adjusted profit rose to $505 million, or 22 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $485 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.