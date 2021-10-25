Kimberly-Clark Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Kimberly-Clark Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3



Investing.com – Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:) reported on Monday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Kimberly-Clark announced earnings per share of $1.62 on revenue of $5.01B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.65 on revenue of $4.98B.

Kimberly-Clark shares are down 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.89% from its 52 week high of $144.44 set on November 17, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 21% from the start of the year.

Kimberly-Clark shares lost 2.29% in pre-market trade following the report.

Kimberly-Clark follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Kimberly-Clark’s report follows an earnings beat by PepsiCo on October 5, who reported EPS of $1.79 on revenue of $20.19B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.73 on revenue of $19.39B.

Philip Morris had beat expectations on October 19 with third quarter EPS of $1.58 on revenue of $8.12B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.56 on revenue of $7.94B.

