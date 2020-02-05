Kimberlite Candy on target for Grand National | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML09340d526b36b495a1018ab321b149ee11% %MINIFYHTML09340d526b36b495a1018ab321b149ee12%





Kimberlite Candy says goodbye to Captain Chaos

Tom Lacey is pleased to send Kimberlite Candy directly to Aintree for the Randox Health Grand National without another race.

The eight-year-old, owned by JP McManus, claimed a great claim for the biggest obstacle course in the world on April 4 by winning the Classic Chase in Warwick, a race that One For Arthur took before his national victory in 2017.

Kimberlite Candy rose 10 pounds to a 150 mark for her emphatic success over Captain Chaos at that valuable disadvantage last month.

He also has experience in the unique fences at Merseyside, which finished second after Walk In The Mill at Becher Chase in December.

"It's very good. It's fresh and good and it will go straight to Aintree," Lacey said.

"I don't think we will run gallop. We will prepare it at home."

"We'll see if Aintree-style fence is going to jump. He jumped well around Aintree on the last day."

Kimberlite Candy is a 20-1 high-priced Grand National market headed 5-1 by Tiger Roll, the winner of the last two years.