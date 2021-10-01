Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Biermann Says ‘What’s The Point’ Of ‘RHOA’ Continuing Following Nene Leakes & Porsha Williams’ Exit

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann thinks it’s time for the popular show to wrap it up now that a lot of the show’s OGs are either gone or leaving.

This week alone, two of the series’ stars–Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams–said they won’t be back for the upcoming season.

Following the news of Porsha Williams’ departure from the show, Brielle tweeted, “No nene no kim no porsha no Phaedra what’s the point RHOA?”

no nene no kim no porsha no Phaedra what’s the point RHOA? — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) September 30, 2021

While many fans of the show understood Brielle’s sentiments, apparently some gave her a hard time for including her mother Kim in that group of women.

This only inspired a 24-year-old Brielle to clap back at the haters in defense of her mother.

“Everyone so hot and bothered about me adding kim as if she wasn’t giving you drama, extraness, trashy, classy, funny one liners for years. Please. Give credit where [credit’s] due everyone knows kim and loved her at one point even if u don’t now. Sour apple bitter b****es.”

everyone so hot and bothered about me adding kim as if she wasn’t giving you drama, extraness, trashy, classy, funny one liners for years. pleaaaase. Give credit where credits due everyone knows kim and loved her at one point even if u don’t now. sour apple bitter bitches — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) October 1, 2021

But apparently the criticism didn’t stop because Brielle had to fire off one more tweet to let people know she doesn’t play about her mama.

“Hey, I’d hate her too! Met her man & a good one at that! Glowed up, had hella babies, lives in a beautiful home, is successful…etc, etc. yeah…I smell the jealousy.”

Cynthia Bailey set this thang off when she announced she’d be leaving the show after 11 seasons.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Cynthia told fans.

Porsha’s announcement followed, but she hinted she won’t be off the air for long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real)

