Kim Zolciak Rocks Black Leather Pants In Las Vegas: Photo – Hollywood Life

Kim Zolciak looks glam in tight black leather pants while in Vegas, pairing the look with a sexy cut-out top.

Kim Zolciak rocked tight black leather pants during a trip to Las Vegas. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 43, documented her bold ensemble on Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 17. She finished the look with a black tank top with cut-out detailing.

“Blurred lines,” she captioned the post, which featured a blurry background.

The post comes after Kim celebrated daughter Ariana’s birthday with an Instagram tribute on October 17. She shared a series of current and throwback photos of her daughter on Sunday, calling her “one of the most incredible humans” she knows. “Happy 20th Birthday to one of the most incredible humans I know,” Kim began the post. “Wow!!! How are you 20!!!! Time really does fly by! I Can’t wait to celebrate with you … Ana Banana you truly are remarkable.”

“I look back on these last 20yrs and the joy you have brought to my life and so many others supersedes it all!” she continued, in part. “Look how far we have come! Truly mind blowing! You were and are my strength. You pushed me to become the best version of myself.” Kim later added, “You are one of my biggest blessings in more ways then you will ever know! Thank you for being YOU!! I love you VERY MUCH!!”

The TV personality shares her daughter with husband Kroy Biermann. The two, who have been married since 2011, also share Brielle, 24, Kaia Rose, 7, Kane Ren, 7, Kash Kade, 9, and Kroy Jagger, 10, together. In an interview with Us Weekly in February 2020, Kim said that she and her former football player husband put on a “united” front as parents, revealing that they have a “solid” foundation that makes it difficult for their children to pit them against each other.

“There’s no trying to pit us against each other,” she told the outlet. “There’s none of that stuff. They know that our foundation is really, really solid.” Kim added, “Our marriage comes first. I know a lot of people get on me when I say this, but it really does. I don’t feel like we could be great parents if we didn’t put our marriage first.” Kim and Kroy will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in November.

In an Instagram homage to Kroy on his birthday in September, Kim wrote, “I feel so blessed to have you as my hubby and babies daddy. Your commitment to us never goes unnoticed. We are so grateful for you and all you do for us. Kroy you truly are one of a kind 😍😍 I love you far beyond what words could ever describe.”