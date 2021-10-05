Kim Richards Unrecognizable Photo Portia Umansky Bat Mitzvah RHOBH – Hollywood Life

The former Beverly Hills housewife was spotted at her niece’s bat mitzvah with a whole new look.

Is that really Kim Richards?! Fans were left stunned on Monday, October 4 when a photo of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made the rounds on the internet. The pic, which was taken at Kim’s niece Portia Umansky‘s bat mitzvah, left Bravo fiends wondering how the 57-year-old appeared so much different from how she’s looked in the past.

The photo, shared by the @queensofbravo social media account, showed Kim posing with a friend and smiling for the camera. The former reality star wore a green, belted ensemble and let her long, blonde hair drape over her shoulders. We would have loved to see a shot of Kim with her sister, Kyle Richards, whose daughter, Portia, was being celebrated, but the word is still out on where the two sisters currently stand.

Kim was at Portia’s Bat Mitzvah too! And she looks amazing! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/HQVqCDeEbq — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 4, 2021

Many followers commented on the social media share of Kim, writing about how amazing the actress looked and hoping the network would “give queen kim her diamond back asap.”

“Holy s–t!! What has she had done? She looks at least 15-20 years younger,” commented one user. “[E]ither she’s had sone amazing work done or that’s a great filter!!” wrote another. “I’ll have what she’s having lol she looks great!” a fan exclaimed, while others commented how they didn’t “recognize” the former housewife.

Judging from the fans’ reactions to the photo, Kim is an in-demand character to have back on the show since she was let go after five seasons. RHOBH fans know that the mother-of-four has had her personal struggles, but they’ve still continued to appreciate her guest appearances on the show since her departure.

This season, Bravo viewers were delighted to have Kim’s older sister, Kathy Hilton, join the cast as a “friend of,” as another sisterly dynamic played out with OG Kyle. Although Kyle has noted on the show that when two of the sisters are getting along, one is seemingly always left out, some fans are hoping the three Richards sisters can all join the cast together. Now that would make for some real family drama!