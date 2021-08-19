Kim & Khloe Kardashian Reminisce On Visiting Kourtney At College – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian are throwing it back to the good ole’ days of visiting big sister Kourtney Kardashian at the University of Arizona.

Before she was a mega-rich superstar, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, had some great times in college at the University of Arizona. In fact, Kourtney enjoyed some special visits at the time from sisters Kim, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 37 — and the siblings reminisced on just that with a few fun throwback photos on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Kim and Khloe, neither of whom graduated college, posted snapshots to Instagram of a night out visiting Kourtney, who graduated from U of A with a major in theater arts and minor in Spanish.

Kim kicked off the memories with a throwback photo of herself and Kourtney each wearing black shirts while posing together at the college party. “College Years Baby!!! University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl,” the aspiring lawyer, who briefly attended Pierce College in LA but never graduated, said in her caption. “I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know,” Kim added.

Khloe was noticeably absent from Kim’s throwback photo, which caused the Good American co-founder to hilariously call her sister out in the comments section of the post. “I was there that night too b**ch,” Khloe wrote. Meanwhile, Kourtney claimed that Kim was not as innocent as she said she was at the party. I remember feeding you jungle juice and someone else driving I won’t name names and blasting Ruff Ryders,” Kourt said about Kim on her Instagram Stories, adding, “Maybe I was partying too hard to remember correctly anyone else who was there wanna chime in?”

But Kim pushed back against her big sister’s claims, writing back, “Umm not me! I remember 14 people squeezing into our car I was driving or was it @Khloekardashian blasting Eminem! Bar fight. Broken jaw! That’s about it for this weekend in Az.”

Kim and Kourtney’s interactions sparked Khloe to share her own snapshot from that wild night. And this time, the throwback photo — which can be seen above — showed all three sisters together at the party, but Khloe didn’t exactly seem thrilled to be there. “Thanks Keeks! Ummmm, hello!! I was there too! I know I was smiling on the inside #UofA,” she wrote alongside her post. Kourtney then chimed in again on the reminiscing, commenting on Khloe’s snapshot, “The night of the Khlo-motion party where we put Jungle Juice in the water cooler!”

The three Kardashian sisters have been through a lot together, and it appears that the fateful night out at U of A was no different! But it’s nights like those that explain how these girls are truly bonded for life.