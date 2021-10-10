Kim Kardashian’s SNL Monologue Was An Absolute Roast

From Kanye to her sisters to O.J., she really covered everything.
Kim followed that up with a zinger aimed at her famous sisters:
The monologue was less than five minutes long, but Kim was able to cover a wide range of topics, like her pride at not being a gold digger…
…why she won’t be running for president…
…and of course, her marriage to Kanye West.
She even had a little burn for SNL, comparing the show’s relatively small audience to her gigantic platform.
But the jokes that got the biggest reaction from the audience (and a gasp from me in my living room) were the ones about O.J. Simpson, who Kim’s father famously defended during his murder trial:
I’m actually pretty impressed with Kim’s delivery and sense of humor, to say nothing of the writers behind the monologue, who wrote some killer jokes.
