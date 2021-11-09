Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS X Fendi Collection Reportedly Makes $1M In One Minute

If it’s one thang we know, it’s that Kim Kardashian gon’ get to that bag. That’s exactly what she’s doing with SKIMS.

According to TMZ, the new partnership between Kim Kardashian’s and Fendi is bringing about a lot of money! It’s reported that the reality star made a million dollars in just one minute, sources “with direct knowledge” told the site.

The SKIMS collab with Fendi just dropped on Tuesday. While everything is almost sold out, she pulled in a million in sales.

“Kim just launched her SKIMS collab with Fendi online this morning, and in the opening minute, the fashion combo racked up $1 million in sales.”

Prices of her items range from $100 to $4,200. There’s even a $4,200 leather dress, and it’s reported that it is sold out.

It’s also reported that early numbers suggest this will be Kim’s biggest launch day since 2019.

In an interview, Kim spoke about shapewear and how SKIMS came about, “I always loved shapewear.” She continued to explain how she couldn’t find a perfect match, “I would find that I couldn’t find shapewear that would be my skin tone. I really wanted to launch my own shapewear that took all of the designs that I was cutting up myself, that I was dying myself.”

Kim Kardashian even said Kanye had a pair of SKIMS. “He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information,” she expressed. “ I think he enjoys the process.” She also added later on that she has no ill will towards Ye in general. “Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me.”

Roomies, y’all cop a piece?

