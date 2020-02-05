Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Shapewear launches today at Nordstrom!

Red Alert, fanatics of the girdles: SKIMS is now available on Nordstrom!
After months of selling on its own site, the girdle line launched by Kim Kardashian Last fall it will be officially available in 25 Nordstrom stores across the country, and online at Nordstrom.com starting February 5.
"It was a natural choice to bring SKIMS to Nordstrom as our first retail partner," says Kardashian. "Nordstrom is known for its unparalleled customer service and offers of inclusive sizes. For me it was essential that we launch with the full range of sizes and tones that SKIMS has to offer, which is a value shared by Nordstrom. I am delighted to bring SKIMS to Nordstrom knowing that both fans of the brand and those who discover SKIMS for the first time will have an exceptional shopping experience. "
For starters, Nordstrom will offer three of SKIMS 'best-selling collections. There is the solution clothing, which includes items to help tame bellies, belts, waist and thighs such as leggings, high waist briefs, open bust dress and more. Then there is the Fits Everybody Underwear line, which offers the submerged front thong, Cheeky Brief and Boy Short. Finally, Nordstrom will also carry popular accessories such as Body Tape and Pasties. More products will be added every month both online and in stores.
Kardashian launched SKIMS as a new approach to underwear that improves shape, with the aim of supporting, lifting and flattering the body's natural shape. Since its launch last September, SKIMS has expanded its offerings to share essential underwear, lounge clothes and sleepwear. And as is the case with everything Kardashian puts its name on, everything has sold like crazy!
So, if you've been waiting to invest in some SKIMS, now is the time! But buy fast, because if the previous releases are an indication, the Nordstrom release will be sold out in no time!
