Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2021 Halloween Costume DIY – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian shocked the world when she rocked a completely covered-up all-black outfit to the 2021 Met Gala & we have the perfect costume you can wear to recreate her look this Halloween for under $50.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian is always taking risks when it comes to fashion and that’s exactly what she did at the 2021 Met Gala. She arrived on the red carpet wearing a head-to-toe black Balenciaga ensemble featuring a tight tunic, skintight leggings, pointed-toe heeled boots, and a tight face mask that covered up her entire face.

Kim’s outfit caused a major stir on social media as people were shocked to see her covered up in the unique ensemble, and thus, all of the memes ensued. Just in time for Halloween, we rounded up a bunch of pieces for under $50 that will allow you to recreate her look to make the perfect costume.

1. ZaneGear Costume Skin Mask



Kim’s entire face was covered at the Met Gala and this headpiece looks just like hers. Even better, it’s breathable and comfortable so you don’t have to stress about wearing it all day long. If you want to make room to pull a ponytail through, as Kim did, then simply cut a hole in the back and slip your hair through. $15, amazon.com

2. Hi Clasmix High Waisted Leggings



Kim also wore a pair of skintight black leggings and these are a perfect option. Not only can you wear them on Halloween, but you can rewear them throughout the winter. They’re super comfortable and the high waistband makes them super flattering. $13, amazon.com

3. TORARY Long Sleeve Tunic



Style the pair of leggings with a skintight long-sleeve black tunic that’s ruched at the waist, just like Kim’s. This top is available in sizes ranging from X-small to XX-large and the best part is, you can keep wearing it throughout the winter. $21, amazon.com

4. Liliana DB54 Suede Pointy Toe Stiletto Boot



Add a tall black over-the-knee boot to your outfit to complete the look. These boots come with a pointed toe and a 4-inch heel, plus, they’re super stylish, so when you’re done with your costume, you can rock these in the winter with jeans or a cute dress. $47, amazon.com

5. REYOUST Detachable Tulle Overskirt



Kim’s outfit had a long train in the back, so this detachable skirt is the perfect final addition to your look. It clips on easily and if it ever gets annoying, simply take it off, and your costume will still be just as good as Kim’s. $30, amazon.com

6. Bluland Spandex Full Body Suit



If you are not in the mood to put a bunch of pieces together, then you cannot go wrong with this skintight spandex one-piece. Cut a hole in the back of the headpiece for your ponytail, add the detachable skirt, and you are good to go. $24, amazon.com