Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Mario Shared His Easy Face Routine – Hollywood Life

Fall is officially here & to get you ready for the new season, Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, EXCLUSIVELY shared a simple 4-step routine to get the perfect glam.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that fall is upon us, it’s time to switch up your makeup routine and luckily, Kim Kardashian’s longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can get you back into the swing of things. People are starting to head back into the office and if you’re looking for an easy way to look your best that doesn’t take a lot of time or effort, then you’re in luck.

For an easy-to-try makeup look that will have you looking your best with minimal effort, follow Mario’s exact steps below.

1. “I love multi-purpose products that help cut back on application time but make a big difference. My SoftSculpt Bronzer looks beautiful swept over the high points of the face to add warmth and definition.”

2. “I also use it on the eyelids as a soft shadow.

3. “Try my Soft Pop Blush Stick to instantly brighten both cheeks and lips with a pop of color.

4. “Finish your look with a super black mascara that lengthens and thickens to make the eyes look more defined and awake.”

With any new season comes new makeup trends and Mario revealed that some current trends that will pass over from summer to now include “fresh glowing skin and the return of glossy lips. Cream blush is also having a big moment – I’ve always been a fan of healthy, flushed cheeks.”

As for brand new trends we can expect to see this fall, Mario shared, “I expect fresh, lightly tinted skin to transition into the fall months. Look for full, natural-looking brows paired with soft, matte lips. I think we’ll be seeing a lot of mauve tones across all categories, especially more dusty shades, and I’m personally drawn to taupe this season. I have a feeling late fall will be the resurgence of glam makeup. At this point, everyone’s looking forward to getting dressed up and glammed.” We could not agree more, Mario!