Kim Kardashian’s ‘Heartbroken’ Over Travis Scott’s Concert Tragedy – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian shared two tweets that revealed she’s ‘keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted’ by the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert in Houston, TX in her ‘prayers.’

Kim Kardashian, 41, is breaking her silence on the incident that left eight dead and around 300 people injured during Travis Scott‘s Astroworld concert in Houston, TX on Nov. 5. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, whose sister Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with the rapper, took to Twitter to share her condolences and feelings about the event.

Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2021

We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated. 🙏🏽💔🕊 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2021

Kim’s response comes after Travis and Kylie, who attended Astroworld with her sister Kendall Jenner and her three-year-old daughter Stormi, released their own statements about the tragic situation.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Travis’ statement, which he released on Nov. 6. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”

Kylie’s statement came a day later on Nov. 7. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events,” she wrote via Instagram. “And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”