Kim Kardashian’s Feelings On Kanye West’s Skid Row Speech – Hollywood Life

As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heats up, ex Kanye West has been campaigning to get her back — and sources spilled to HL how she feels about it!

Kim Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye West, 44, back in February. Although the split isn’t finalized, the Yeezy designer has been making public moves to try and win his wife back — but sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim has made up her mind. “Make no mistake about it, Kim is not getting back together with Kanye. Kim has not given Kanye any indication whatsoever that she wants to work it out,” they revealed. “Kim already told Kanye that their marriage was done months ago when she filed for divorce.”

In the last few days, Kanye shared a sweet black-and-white throwback photo of him kissing Kim back in 2019. The image was posted alongside a headline detailing his speech at Skid Row in Los Angeles where he announced he had “made mistakes” but believed God would reunite him with the SKIMS founder, who he shares kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with. Amongst the split, the pair have been co-parenting their children as they have actively spit their assets, with Kim buying Kanye out of the Hidden Hills home they shared.

“Her and Kanye even amicably divided most of their assets, including their house. Kanye was even satisfied with the co-parenting situation that they had worked out,” the insider explained, noting that Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson, 28, has played a role. The KKW Beauty founder and SNL actor struck up a friendship after her hosting gig on Oct. 9, which included them acting in a sketch together. Kim and Pete went viral after sharing an on-screen kiss, and it was only two weeks later that the pair were seen holding hands at Knott’s Berry Farm.

Last week alone, the duo went on back-to-back dates where they were photographed in both Palm Springs and Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi. Kanye, too, has been dating: the rapper enjoyed a birthday getaway with model Irina Shayk in June, and was spotted sitting court side at his Donda Academy basketball game with model Vinetria, 22, in Minneapolis.

“On top of that, he was dating a model. It wasn’t until Kanye saw that Kim was moving on too that he decided that he and Kim were going to work things out, but it is too late for that and it is not how this works,” the source went on. “Kanye is extra bothered because she is hanging out with Pete because he had some beef with Pete from when he went on SNL wearing his MAGA hat and this is known. So, the fact that Kim started to hang out with Pete bothered Kanye in general and now that he sees she is really enjoying being around him, her family thinks it is just making him that much more upset,” they added.

Notably, Kanye appeared on SNL back in Oct. 2018 where he gave a speech in support of Donald Trump. A week later, Pete went on Weekend Update where he called Kanye out for wearing a “MAGA” hat backstage, calling the move “stupid.” The Staten Island native went on to say that that what Kanye said “off the air” was “one of the worst, like, most awful things I have ever seen here [at SNL].”

While ‘Ye is committed to his goal of reuniting, his actions are confusing to Kim’s sisters, per the insider. “Her sisters do not understand why no one in Kanye’s circle, or none of his friends, have pulled him aside and said, ‘Hey Kanye I don’t think your wife is coming back to you.’ It’s almost embarrassing for him at this point,” the source tells us. “Kanye is not saying these things to Kim directly about wanting to work it out — even if he did, the outcome would be no different. Regardless of what happens with her and Pete, Kim is not interested in working things out and staying married to Kanye. It is over.”

A second source says that Kanye’s goals of reuniting with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star are “lofty” at best. “As far as Kim is concerned, she has shed to many tears for Kanye and getting back together with him — even after him showing his love for her, his desire to reconcile and PDA pics,” they said, referencing his Skid Row speech and re-posting of an old kissing photo.

Ahead of Kim filing for divorce, the couple’s marriage appeared strained following his Twitter outbursts and controversial presidential run. While Kim spoke out in support of Kanye’s struggles with being bipolar, many fans saw the writing on the wall for months. “It is just not in her plans to even consider getting back with him. The emotional romantic bond that Kim had for Kanye is gone,” our second insider spilled.

“Too much time has passed to even think about giving Kanye another chance. She has made him know and will continue to make him know since they will forever be bonded by their children. She obviously doesn’t want to see him hurting but it’s over, she can’t see herself getting back to him,” they said. “Kim is someone that is always moving forward, and, in this situation, she is not going to start moving backwards. She knows the right thing to do for all involved is to not get back involved romantically with Kanye, it is just not the right thing to do and pursue.”