Kim Kardashian's daughter, Chicago, left with & # 39; Big Scar on Her Cheek & # 39; after scary fall

Going through & # 39; Good Morning America & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; reveals that his third son once fell off a high chair and & # 39; cut his entire face & # 39 ;.

Kim KardashianThe heart almost jumped from its place on a given morning. His third son, Chicago, once fell off the chair, which caused the girl to suture her face. The accident also left her with a scar.

Kim revealed the terrifying accident in the February 5 episode of the talk show "Good morning america"When asked about things that went wrong in the middle of his busy schedule as a mother, the makeup mogul recalled:" Yes, I mean that the other day, my daughter Chicago fell from her high chair, cut off all the face and had points. decipher everything. Then things happen, you just have to go with that. "

However, Kim said the 2-year-old girl is fine now, although she now has a "big scar on her cheek" due to the accident.

Chicago is Kim's daughter with her husband Kanye west, with whom North daughter and sons Saint and Psalm also share. Last month, the family celebrated Chicago's second birthday with a painting party featuring the theme of Minnie Mouse. In some photos shared by Kylie Jenner, the 2-year-old boy was painting on a canvas with Minnie Mouse ears. He also wore Minnie Mouse face paint.

Guests at the party enjoyed a rich variety of pink-dressed desserts that included a variety of pink cookies, macarons and cupcakes. They could also enjoy an intricately decorated Minnie Mouse cake, something that Chicago had asked their mother before the party.

Kim herself also shared a loving birthday tribute to her young son. Next to a couple of photos of Chicago posing with a turtleneck suit, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"he wrote," Happy birthday my sweet baby Chicago! I can't believe you already have 2! You bring so much joy to our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My intelligent, daring and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!