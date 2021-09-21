Kim Kardashian’s Attorney Denies Wack 100’s Claims About An Unreleased Sex Tape

Chile! Ya’ll know Kim Kardashian isn’t going to sit quietly while anyone tries to throw salt on her name. Her attorney, Marty Singer, spoke out on her behalf about Wack 100’s claim about another sex tape with her and Ray J. As we reported recently, Wack, Ray’s former manager, made the alleged claims on Bootleg Kev’s podcast a few days ago.

Marty wasn’t feeling the negative attention towards his client and said Wack is desperate for attention and simply trolling Kim and Kanye West, according to TMZ Marty said,” The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.” When it comes to fame, many have expressed online that if it weren’t for the original tape that hit the net in 2002, Kim and her sisters wouldn’t have the career they have today.

Since the tape was released, the Kardashian- Jenner family has reached a level of success that folks didn’t think could happen. They had a television show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s,” which lasted twenty seasons, and other influential events keep them in the spotlight to this day. Although this sex tape drama isn’t new, Kim’s team isn’t the only one who spoke out on the topic. As we shared earlier, Ray J also was upset with Wack’s claims.

The singer, entrepreneur, and reality TV star commented on DJ Akademiks page about the allegations and mentioned that he is a father, and this isn’t the type of message he wants to send out. “This ain’t cool. I’m gonna stay off the radar. Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the lessons I’m receiving. How can I show growth and maturity if this kind of stuff keeps happening?”

