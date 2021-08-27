Kim Kardashian Won’t Change Name After Divorce For Kids And Business – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Kim Kardashian isn’t planning on dropping Kanye West’s surname, because it would be difficult for her business ventures.

Kim Kardashian, 40, doesn’t have any plans to drop “West” from her last name, even after divorcing rapper Kanye West, 44. A source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had to consider business decisions when making plans about shortening back to her maiden name. “Logistically it’s difficult for Kim to change her name because they have a lot of business deals tied up,” the source said.

Throughout their seven-year marriage, the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper and KUWTK star worked together on business deals, and a legal name change would complicate things going forward. “Their names are on many contracts together. Kim and Kanye both know that together as Kimye they’re a product and work and put together many things. It’s very complicated to change her name post divorce,” the source explained.

Other than the business deals, another source close to Kim revealed to HollywoodLife that there may be more of a personal reason for keeping it: her kids. The fashion icon shares four children with Kanye: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. “Kim is keeping her last name because it is a permanent connection with her children. She wants to have the same last name as her kids and has no interest in changing her name at this time or at all,” the source said. “She is Kim Kardashian West, because she is proud to have the same last name as her children.”

While Kim may not have plans to change her name anytime soon, her ex-husband has filed paperwork to shorten his name. The rapper proposed to change his name to his longtime nickname “Ye” in an August 24 filing. If the change is approved, Kanye won’t have the same last name as his ex-wife or their four kids.

While the couple have been going through their divorce, Kim has still shown support for Kanye ahead of the release of his long-anticipated tenth studio album Donda. The rapper’s ex-wife has attended various listening events that Yeezy has held before the album formally drops. She rocked a black catsuit to the first listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on August 5. She also made an appearance at the Thursday August 26 event, wearing what looked to be a wedding dress.