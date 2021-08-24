Kim Kardashian Wears SKIMS Twisted Thong Underwear On A Golf Cart – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Kim Kardashian showed off her incredibly toned physique while modeling SKIMS’ new twist collection in sexy photos.

Kim Kardashian is living her best life as a single woman. Six months after filing for divorce from Kanye West, the mom of four, 40, took to Instagram to share sexy new photos of her modeling SKIMS’ new twist collection in Palm Springs, and she looks amazing.

Sitting alongside her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd, Kim put her toned abs and legs on full display for the camera, while riding in what looks to be a very upscale golf cart.

For the hot new photos, Kim wore a long sleeved top, while Stephanie opted for a cap-sleeved top. But they both wore twisted thong underwear from Kim’s SKIMS line — a product called “SKIMS Twist” that she says is dropping this Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Kim and Stephanie accessorized their looks with sci-fi-type wraparound sunglasses and glowing skin. Meanwhile, Kim wore her hair in beachy waves, and Stephanie wore hers in a top-knot.

In some of the later photos, Kim and Stephanie posed in the same outfits while playing on some lounge furniture in the backyard of her mom Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs abode. “Coming Soon: @SKIMS Twist,” Kim captioned the shots.

These new images come just days after Kim channeled Beyonce in cowgirl attire. That specific photo showed Kim riding horses in a wide-open field with sister Khloe and mom Kris Jenner’s beau, Corey Gamble. She also met up with Kanye last week for an unexpected lunch date in Malibu. Despite filing for divorce six months ago, after seven years of marriage and citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, the duo manages to keep the peace. And they’re co-parenting their four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, quite nicely together.