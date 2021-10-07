Kim Kardashian Wears Puffer Jacket Amidst ‘SNL’ Rehearsal – Hollywood Life

It’s not winter yet, but Kim Kardashian is already dressing for the chill of the colder months! The reality star was photographed wearing a heavy, puffer jacket while out in New York on Oct. 6.

Kim Kardashian has been hitting the streets of NYC in style all week long, and she was at it again with another winter-inspired look on Oct. 6. Although it’s not all that cold in New York yet, Kim definitely looked bundled up for the chillier weather. She wore a black puffy jacket to go with her all-black outfit. Photographers caught her arriving back at her hotel after rehearsing for her upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live.

In addition to the overly-warm jacket, Kim wore a black leather turtleneck, which she paired with black leather pants and leather boots. She also kept a low profile by wearing a hat and sunglasses. Her look was complete with brown gloves and her hair styled long and straight. Although most of her makeup look wasn’t visible under the hat and sunglasses, her light pink lips were on display as she pushed through the swarm of excited fans.

Kim will be making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live during the show’s upcoming Oct. 8 episode. She arrived in New York City to begin rehearsals at the beginning of the week. On Oct. 5, she was photographed heading out to dinner, where she was joined by some of the show’s cast members. For that outing, Kim rocked navy blue, and paired her ensemble with a wild, faux fur, oversized coat. Again, she wore sunglasses, even though it was dark out.

Kim’s first table read for the episode took place on Oct. 6, and the official SNL Instagram account posted a photo of her preparing. It seemed that Kim couldn’t contain her laughter, and even though she was wearing a mask, it was clear that she was giggling as she tried to get through the process. The musical guest for Kim’s big night on the Live stage will be Halsey.