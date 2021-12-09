Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye West For Introducing Her To The Fashion Industry While Accepting Fashion Icon Award

Roommates, as she accepted her Fashion Icon Award at the recent People’s Choice Awards, Kim Kardashian took time out to thank estranged husband Kanye West for introducing her to the fashion industry. During her brief acceptance speech, Kim Kardashian acknowledged the heavy influence that Kanye West had on her fashion evolution throughout the years.

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards featured a host of celebrities—but one of the night’s most talked about moments was when Kim Kardashian received her Fashion Icon Award, which was presented to her by last year’s winner Tracee Ellis Ross. Dressed in a form-fitting black catsuit with matching oversized sunglasses, Kim gave a heartfelt speech that included thanking the man who made it all possible…her estranged husband Kanye West.

“To be receiving this award from a fashion icon herself, Tracee, I am so honored. I am honestly so humbled to be here. I mean, I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist. So the fact that I am winning a Fashion Icon Award, it’s like a pinch-me moment.

To Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I’m so humbled.”

As we previously reported, Kanye recently opened up about how he wants to keep his family together and aims to reconcile with Kim. “I’m trying to express this in the most sane way possible, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back at home. If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK,” he said.

He also added that, “But when the kingdom, when God, who has already won…brings Kimye together, there’s gonna be millions of families that are gonna be influenced to say that they can overcome the work of separation of trauma.”

