Kim Kardashian & Son Saint Match In Black Leather Outfits: Photos – Hollywood Life

Entering the Matrix: Kim Kardashian and son Saint West matched in all-black leather outfits that evoke the sci-fi film in new photos.

Big Neo energy: Kim Kardashian and son Saint West, 5, turned sci-fi into fashion in matching all-black leather outfits that evoke The Matrix. The SKIMS founder, 40, shared the new snapshots with her son, whom she shares with soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West, on social media on Friday, Sept. 3.

Kim wore a floor-length trench coat over a leather mini-dress and over-the-thigh pointed-toe boots. One cannot enter the Matrix without dark sunglasses, of course, and Kim was well equipped with such. Meanwhile, Saint opted for baggy black trousers and a bulky coat in the photos that appear to be from backstage of a Donda listening event.

The media personality has attended several of her ex’s listening parties in Atlanta, Georgia pegged to the release of his newest tenth studio album with their children. Along with Saint, Kim also shares North, 8, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with the rapper. Kim mostly supported Kanye from the sidelines, but she recently made headlines when she emerged on stage in a Balenciaga wedding gown at the August 27 event during the final song.

Kim Kardashian shows up in a wedding dress at the end of Kanye West’s DONDA listening event.👀👰‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sCl2VRv66e — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) August 27, 2021

A source previously told HollywoodLife that Kim was “happy” to participate and support Kanye’s “artistic” vision. “Kim thought that putting on a wedding gown was fun for the vision that Kanye has for his art and music,” the source told HL. “She supports his artistic endeavors and his career. That will never change. They might not be together romantically, but the support she has for his success — she takes that seriously.”

The source added, “She is happy to do everything to help and she will do it again and again.” The duo filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years together. The decision to split was reportedly amicable. Kim’s headline-grabbing wedding gown cameo came after HL learned that the star has been trying to “mend any gaps” in an effort to maintain that family unit for their children. “She’s willing to do anything to get them to the best place as possible for the sake of the kids,” a source told us. “That’s her primary concern.”