Kim Kardashian Shares Star Search Audition Video With Khloe, Kourtney – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable throwback video of her ‘Star Search’ audition with Kourtney and Khloe, and it’s so cute.

“Throwback Thursday” is a real thing for Kim Kardashian, 40! The SKIMS founder and reality star took to social media on Aug. 26 to share old footage from when she and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Khloe Kardashian, 37, auditioned for Star Search. The video appears to be from around 1988 based on Kim’s sisters’ comments. “Our Star Search audition!” Kim captioned the post. “Clearly we didn’t get 4 stars…but Kris Jenner did for our outfits!!!! ⭐️”

The sisters can be seen matching in head to toe outfits and the video is seemingly filmed by momager, Kris Jenner, 65. Singing “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany, the girls are seen rocking ruffled gold metallic dresses. Their looks were finished off with a different hair bow for each of them as they each held up microphones and danced around.

Khloe is shown front and center and it’s no surprise that the youngest of the sisters, who was sporting white shades, seemed the most into the audition. However, sister Kim seemed to be the shyest of the sisters, barely picking up her mic to sing into it! “A 5 year old vibe!” Khloe commented. “@khloekardashian YOU’VE ALWAYS BEEN THE STAR!” Kourtney added.

Friends of the Kardashian gals were going nuts in the comment thread, too! “OHHHHHHHH MY GOD” Chrissy Teigan posted in the thread. “OMG stop! This was my jam!” Kim’s BFF Tracy Romulus added. “WHY ARE WE JUST NOW SEEING THIS AND @khloekardashian IS A VIBE” hair stylist to the family Jen Atkin said. “OMG!!!! This was the Jam! Khloe is giving me life in those glasses” makeup artist Mary Phillips added.

But this is not the first time the mom to North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, has shared past times with her family with her followers. Kim, who loves to post old photos and videos on her social media page, even got mom Kris feeling nostalgic. “Those were the days!!!!! Kris posted. “When I got to dress you guys!!!!!!! I knew I should have been a stylist…..”