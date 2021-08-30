Kim Kardashian Shares Pics Of Kanye West’s Donda Event

This was definitely the event of the year!
The KKW Beauty founder gave fans an inside look at Kanye West’s listening party for his latest album, Donda, when she shared pics of the event online.
Kardashian shared images of West’s old childhood home that he recreated on-stage and she also shared a photo of daughter North and her friend joining him for his performance.
However, the most interesting part of the experience was when West set himself on fire and recreated his 2014 wedding to Kardashian.
The SKIMS founder changed into a white Balenciaga Couture wedding dress and appeared to re-marry West on-stage.
Kardashian shared pictures of all these exciting moments on Instagram and captioned them, “DONDA,” which is also the name of West’s late mom.
West also faced backlash for bringing out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby during the event, who are respectively facing sexual assault and homophobia accusations. Read more about the event here.
