Kim Kardashian Says North West Calls Their House “So Ugly” When She Gets Upset After They Have A Disagreement 

By now we all have learned that North West definitely tells it like it is, and it looks like that is no different when she and Kim Kardashian have their disagreements.

Recently Kim sat down for a segment of “Mom Confessions” with “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and when asked, what’s the meanest thing your child has said to you? Kim responded and said, “Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North…she thinks this is a dig to me. And she’ll say, ‘your house is so ugly, it’s all white, who lives like this?’”

Kim continued to say, “She thinks it like gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house.”

During the segment, Kim also discussed what she feels is her biggest parenting fail, things she has had to learn on the fly as a parent, traits of hers that she wishes her children didn’t pick up, and more.

This isn’t the first time Kim has shared funny moments from North as she casually gets her together.

As we previously reported, back in July, Kim shared on her Instagram story North asking her why does she switch up her voice on social media when she is speaking.

At the time, North asked, “Why do you talk different?” “Why do I talk different for what,” Kim responded. “For your videos,” North said back. “For my videos, I’m the same human being, I don’t talk different” Kim responded.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

