Kim Kardashian says her children are vegan except North

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; He supports the adoption of a plant-based diet during an impromptu question and answer session with his Twitter followers.

Up News Info –

Kim Kardashian and their children stopped eating meat and adopted a plant-based diet.

The reality star is known for her typically healthy food choices, but in an impromptu question and answer session with Twitter fans on Monday night (February 3), Kanye westHer wife revealed that she has begun to focus on consuming more vegan options, and her young family also follows in her footsteps.

%MINIFYHTMLc7da80bb6af4f8cc1a371addcec2336c11% %MINIFYHTMLc7da80bb6af4f8cc1a371addcec2336c12%

After sharing his craving for frozen waffles, Kim responded to a fan wondering if he would ever consider giving up animal products.

"As mainly of plant origin. There is no meat anymore," the mother of four children wrote, revealing that her children are also vegan, except for her eldest son.

"However, North is a Pescatarian," he added of his six-year-old daughter.

In the meantime, Kim Kardashian He took the opportunity to rule out speculation that his cravings could be related to pregnancy.

"No way!" the "keeping up with the Kardashians"beauty replied." I'm hungry ".

In addition to North, Kim and Kanye are parents of a four-year-old son, Saint, a two-year-old girl, Chicago, and an eight-month-old baby, Psalm.

The two youngest were born through a substitute after Kim experienced serious pregnancy complications with North and Saint.

Ironically, the news of Kim's vegan diet comes after she shared her favorite foods at the fast-food giant McDonald's in a new commercial that aired during Sunday's Super Bowl (February 2).

<br />

In the "Famous Orders" announcement, which also detailed meals for her husband Kanye West, Whoopi GoldbergY Millie Bobby BrownIt was revealed that Kim regularly ordered six chicken nuggets with honey sauce, a cheeseburger, french fries and a vanilla milkshake.