Kim Kardashian has stepped out for her pal Jeff Leatham’s birthday in a custom Balenciaga outfit with a dramatic cape. See the pics!

Kim Kardashian has celebrated her friend, and KKW Fragrance collaborator, Jeff Leatham‘s 50th birthday in style. The reality star, 40, stepped out on September 7 at celeb hotspot Nobu Malibu in a custom Balenciaga ‘fit with a very long cape. She was joined by her mom Kris Jenner and partner Corey Gamble, however it was a small child who seemingly stole the show when he was photographed accidentally stepping on Kim’s cape outside the swanky restaurant.

Her custom black ‘pantashoes’ featured silky black pants and pointy toe, stiletto pumps, which she paired with a one-shouldered geometric shirt with attached gloves. Of course, the look also featured a dramatic cape that trailed behind her, small black sunglasses, and a silver Balenciaga handbag. She exited a Rolls Royce alongside her mom who stunned in a signature white pant suit.

On Instagram, Kim revealed the dinner featured a prefixed menu with dishes on offer including miso black cod, and two types of sashimi. She later sipped on a lychee martini as she took in the ocean views with her pal tracy. It comes amid reports Kim might be getting back together with estranged husband, Kanye West. As fans would know, she made three appearances at the listening events for his new album “Donda,” and although she filed for divorce back in February, things are still up in the air.

“They are putting on a united front and are committed to trying to stay together — not sure if that means she will withdraw the divorce papers but they’re taking it day by day,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on August 29. In other major Kardashian news, Kim’s youngest sis Yes, Kylie Jenner, 24, officially confirmed she is indeed having another baby! The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who already shares daughter Stormi Webster, 3, with Travis Scott, 30, confirmed the reports that she and the rapper are expecting their second child together by debuting her baby bump in a sweet new Instagram video on Sept. 7.