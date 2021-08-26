Kim Kardashian Reportedly Plans To Keep ‘West’ Last Name After Divorce From Kanye

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Kanye West may be ready for a name change, but it looks like Kim Kardashian West isn’t quite ready to do the same. Although the two are no longer together, Kim wants to stay connected as a West.

According to TMZ, Kim reportedly has no plans to revert back to her maiden name after her divorce from Ye is finalized. A source close to the family says the decision has to do with keeping the family together. The source told TMZ Kim feels family ties are important, and wants to keep the same last name as her and Kanye’s four children North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint.

It’s been an eventful year for the West’s so far, starting with Kimmy filing for divorce in February. Since then, Kim has experienced the end of the Kardashian clan’s 14 year reality television run, officially joining the billionaire’s club, and has been working to rebrand her beauty line. Similarly, Kanye started dating supermodel Irina Shayk and has been working on his highly anticipated album ‘DONDA’.

Kim’s decision to file for divorce shook the internet, and she later said she felt like a “loser” and “failure” because of it.

“He deserves someone that can support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming,” Kim said. “I cant do that. I feel like a f*cking failure, that it’s like a third f*cking marriage.”

Despite their split, Kim has been quite supportive of Kanye’s endeavors. We’ve spotted her at a few of his events recently, including his ‘DONDA’ listening parties. She’s still team Yeezy too, and has continued o wear Kanye’s iconic brand over the last few months.

