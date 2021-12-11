Kim Kardashian Reportedly Files To Become Legally Single In Divorce From Kanye West

Kanye West has made it clear that he is trying to get his wife back. However, it looks like Kim Kardashian may have some alternative plans when it comes to the relationship status between her and Ye.

According to TMZ, Kim is still moving forward when it comes to her divorce from Kanye, and to make the process move faster, she has reportedly filed to become legally single. The documents were reportedly filed on Friday, and Kim is asking a judge to separate issues of child custody and property from their marital status. She is also asking that her maiden name be restored, meaning she would be dropping “West” from her name.

This news comes hours after Kanye switched up the lyrics to his song “Runaway,” during the “Free Larry Hoover” concert. He said, “Run back to me … more specifically, Kimberly.” However, it looks like Kim is more interested in moving forward and not back. News about their divorce surfaced back in February of this year after Kim made the decision to file.

Kim is being represented by Laura Wasser, who has also repped other celebrities such as Dr. Dre and Kelly Clarkson, who also filed to be declared legally single during their divorce processes. This process allows getting the relationship status out of the way as other parts of the divorce are figured out at a later date.

TMZ also reports that the parts of their divorce that are still being figured out include what they will do with their properties. As previously reported, Kim already secured their Hidden Hills estate in the divorce proceedings. However, there is more property that is still outstanding. When it comes to the custody of their four children, they reportedly plan to share joint custody and co-parent.

As of lately, Kanye has been very adamant about getting his wife back. On Thanksgiving, he shared a prayer where he talked about getting his family back together, and said, “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together, and how I heal the pain that I caused. I take accountability for my actions–new word alert…misactions.”

The day after, he shared a headline and a photo of him and Kim kissing.

Recently, the former couple also attended Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton fashion show, as well as his memorial service in Chicago.

