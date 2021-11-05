Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kanye West’s Divorce Papers Rant – Hollywood Life

Kanye West said ‘I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not divorced’ more than 8 months after his soon-to-be ex-wife filed for divorce!

Kim Kardashian isn’t even trying to keep up with Kanye West‘s alternate reality! On Thursday, Nov. 4, Kanye, 44, appeared on the Drink Champs podcast alongside N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. When asked about his divorce from the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, the rapper insisted their “ain’t” one! “I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” he said during the two-hour interview. He added that Kim was still very much his “wife!” Wait? What?

Now — less than one day after the rapper now known as “Ye” — put his soon-to-be ex-wife and mother to his four kids on blast, a source very close the Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kanye said that he hasn’t seen the divorce papers and this is not true. Just because he hasn’t signed them doesn’t mean he hasn’t seen them. You better bet he’s going to get those papers fast!” As fans of the famous family know, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye citing “irreconcilable differences” more than eight months ago — on Feb. 19, 2021!

Since then, it is clear that Kim has moved on with her life. On Oct. 11, the billionaire beauty hosted SNL, where she shared an on-screen kiss with series star Pete Davidson, 28. Since then, the two have been spotted out on numerous occasions. In her opening monologue, she spoke very highly of Kanye, calling him “the best rapper of all time” and adding that Kanye’s a “talented genius who gave me four incredible kids.” Jokingly, she finished her praise up with the line, “When I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.” According to the source, “Kim went way out of her way to say great things about Kanye on SNL during her standup. She added the part about him being the best rapper and giving her beautiful children. That was not mentioned in his interview.”

Indeed, it was not! In Thursday’s shocking rant, in which Kanye also voiced his support for former president Donald Trump, he revealed that he did not find Kim’s joke funny — at all! “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want … us to be together,” Kanye said during the podcast, adding, “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off.” But the source told HollywoodLife that it wasn’t SNL that made Kim say anything and that she added the part about Kanye herself!

As for Kim’s post-Ye life, she has been spending an awful lot of time with Pete and the two seem to be trying to make “Kete” happen. On Oct. 30, HollywoodLife obtained an EXCLUSIVE video showing that Kim and Pete were “holding hands” the night before at Knott’s Berry Farms in Los Angeles, Calif. On Nov. 2, the duo were spotted together again, this time in NYC having a “romantic” rooftop dinner. The next night, on Nov. 3 — after Pete sent a ton of beautiful red roses to Kim’s NYC hotel room — the two dined together at Zero Bond, where onlookers saw them “holding hands” and looking very affectionate with each other.

Needless to say, Kanye wasn’t having any of that and tried to pull the plug on their PDA! And #fail! “Kim is her own woman and is going to continue concentrating on her children and her billion dollar empire that she’s built,” the insider revealed. “This isn’t even about Kim dating — this is about her ex-husband continuing to say things that simply aren’t true.”