Kim Kardashian Played Kourtney In SNL’s Courtroom Sketch

Bradly Lamb
6

I cannot believe anyone made it through the Travis Barker line with a straight face.

The biggest moment of the episode was probably her opening monologue, which was great, but I need to direct your attention to what was actually the best sketch of the night.

“The People’s Kourt” starred Kim as her sister Kourtney, and was about the family’s next hypothetical TV project, a courtroom show presided over by the eldest Kardashian sibling.


NBC

Kim’s impression of Kourtney is a slightly more monotone version of her own voice, and has the specificity and slight shade you’d expect from a younger sibling.

“Kourtney” presided over several disputes between her famous family members, starting with Khloe and “Kim,” who were fighting over a makeup artist.


NBC

That is the actual Khloe, and I can’t tell you how much it tickled me that “Kim” was just SNL cast member Heidi Gardner doing a vocal impression underneath Kim’s Met Gala outfit.

Kris Jenner also showed up to sue her youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie, for not doing their part to uphold the family brand.


NBC

Yes, that’s Halsey playing Kendall, next to Melissa Villaseñor playing Kylie.

Kanye was also there (by way of Chris Redd) to hash out some issues with his (ex?) wife.

Things got real wacky when Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker showed up and started packing on the PDA.


NBC

I truly cannot believe Kim and Mikey Day kept straight face through this — or anyone else for that matter.

And of course, Kourtney had to include her new BFF’s on her show, so we also got to see Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.


NBC

Any time Pete gets to bust out his impression of his good buddy MGK is a treat for us all.  

I mean, no difference whatsoever.

Finally, Judge Kourtney heard a complaint from a former family friend:

It really seems like Kim’s response when she was asked to host SNL was, “Sure, but only if I get to make fun of my whole family.”

