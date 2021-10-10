Kim Kardashian Played Kourtney In SNL’s Courtroom Sketch

I cannot believe anyone made it through the Travis Barker line with a straight face.
“The People’s Kourt” starred Kim as her sister Kourtney, and was about the family’s next hypothetical TV project, a courtroom show presided over by the eldest Kardashian sibling.
“Kourtney” presided over several disputes between her famous family members, starting with Khloe and “Kim,” who were fighting over a makeup artist.
Kris Jenner also showed up to sue her youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie, for not doing their part to uphold the family brand.
Kanye was also there (by way of Chris Redd) to hash out some issues with his (ex?) wife.
Things got real wacky when Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker showed up and started packing on the PDA.
And of course, Kourtney had to include her new BFF’s on her show, so we also got to see Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.
I mean, no difference whatsoever.
Finally, Judge Kourtney heard a complaint from a former family friend:
It really seems like Kim’s response when she was asked to host SNL was, “Sure, but only if I get to make fun of my whole family.”
