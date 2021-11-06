Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Feelings About Their Age Difference – Hollywood Life

A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not bothered by their age gap amid a possible romance. Learn more here.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are unbothered by their age difference amid a possible romance, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. Following a dinner date at a pizzeria on Staten Island, a source has told HL that Kim, 41, and Pete, 27, don’t care about the age gap, adding that there’s a sense of comfort between the unlikely duo.

“Kim doesn’t care about the age difference or what anyone else thinks,” our source said. “[Pete] definitely doesn’t care about the age difference. She doesn’t need status, so dating him is easy and light.” Our source continued, “The thing is, she was and still is a brand with Kanye, but the fact that she’s allowing herself to step out and go to Staten Island where he’s from is a big deal for both of them.”

While Kim will often travel with bodyguards, she “felt so comfortable” with Pete that she “didn’t bring bodyguards,” our source added, maintaining that “things between Pete and Kim are very real.” The blossoming friendship comes after the SKIMS founder made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on October 9. She and Pete starred in an Aladdin sketch as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, exchanging a kiss on a flying carpet.

Not too long after, the two were spotted at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. with mutual friends on October 29, including Kim’s sister Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker. A photo of Pete and Kim holding hands on a rollercoaster quickly went viral. They reunited in New York this week, after Kim arrived in the city to attend the WSJ 2021 Innovator Awards on November 1, where she was honored for her shapewear brand SKIMS.

The possible romance comes amidst Kim’s divorce from Kanye West. She filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February after nearly seven years of marriage. Reports at the time stated that the split was “amicable,” with the two pursuing joint custody of their children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. However, during a recent podcast appearance on November 4, Kanye, 44, said he still wanted to be with his estranged wife.

“SNL was making my wife say, ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t ever seen the papers,” he said on Drink Champs. “We ain’t even divorced. That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to be together. I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting. They want there to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show.”