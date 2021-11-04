Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson Staten Island Dinner Reactions

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Not Pete Davidson’s native Staten Island!!!

Hello, and welcome to the most important news of the day: Yes, what’s going on between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

If you need a quick refresher, this weekend pics of Kim and Pete holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm hit the internet. Then, Page Six reported that Kim had arrived in “Pete Davidson’s native NYC.” What a time to be alive!

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Hold Hands at Knott’s Scary Farm: They’re ‘Just Friends,’ Source Says https://t.co/EJb9KQqWgD


Twitter: @people / Via people.com

But Kim arriving in NYC could mean anything, right? Hell, I even live in New York! Well, let me tell you, the plot sure did thicken when reports emerged that Kim and Pete had a private dinner in STATEN ISLAND.


Smart / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Yes, the very same Staten Island that Pete Davidson is from! A place that (no offense Staten Island-ers), is a bit of a random trek if you’re staying in Manhattan! And, at one of Pete’s apparent fave pizza places to boot!!!


Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

I honestly didn’t believe the Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dating rumor until I just read she went to Staten Island. Even I know you don’t go there to just see a friend 😂


Twitter: @fortunefunny

I think pete davidson is attractive of course but wtf is going on there, truly, that made kim kardashian of all people go to staten island? I would never go to staten island for a man! I would barely go above 14th street for a man!


Twitter: @holy_schnitt

If that wasn’t enough, last night Kim and Pete reportedly had dinner again — this time, at a fancy Manhattan members’ club. That’s two dinners in two nights, people.


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

