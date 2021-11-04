Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson Staten Island Dinner Reactions

Not Pete Davidson’s native Staten Island!!!
If you need a quick refresher, this weekend pics of Kim and Pete holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm hit the internet. Then, Page Six reported that Kim had arrived in “Pete Davidson’s native NYC.” What a time to be alive!
But Kim arriving in NYC could mean anything, right? Hell, I even live in New York! Well, let me tell you, the plot sure did thicken when reports emerged that Kim and Pete had a private dinner in STATEN ISLAND.
Yes, the very same Staten Island that Pete Davidson is from! A place that (no offense Staten Island-ers), is a bit of a random trek if you’re staying in Manhattan! And, at one of Pete’s apparent fave pizza places to boot!!!
If that wasn’t enough, last night Kim and Pete reportedly had dinner again — this time, at a fancy Manhattan members’ club. That’s two dinners in two nights, people.