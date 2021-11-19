Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Spotted Holding Hands In Palm Springs

Lately, folks have been trying to figure out what’s really good when it comes to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. As dating rumors continue to swarm, the two were recently spotted holding hands.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Kim K and Pete were seen holding hands as they celebrated his birthday out in Palm Springs. In the photos, which were snapped on Wednesday, Kim could be seen wearing grey sweatpants, a white bodysuit, and Yeezy sneakers. Pete rocked a black tee and the same plaid pants that Kim and Kris Jenner were seen wearing in a recent photo with Pete and Flavor Flav.

This is not the first time Kim and Pete were spotted out holding hands. As previously reported, the two were seen holding hands while on a roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm in Orange County. At the time, sources reportedly assured that the two were only friends.

However, the dating rumors between the two went up a notch when Kim made a visit to New York as she was spotted heading to dinner with Pete in his borough of Staten Island.

As many of you know, Kim is currently going through a divorce from her ex, and the father of her four children, Kanye West, who has since legally changed his name to Ye. However, despite their split, they remain supportive of each other.

During the reunion show for the final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kim spoke about their split and said, “I honestly don’t think I would say it here on TV. But it was not like one specific thing that happened on either part. It was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. And in no way would I want someone to think that I didn’t give it my all or not really try.”

Roommates, would you be here for Kim K and Pete Davidson as a couple?

