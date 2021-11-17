Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Spend His Birthday Together

Now would be a good time to point out that their signs — Libra for Kim, Scorpio for Pete — are quite compatible.


And, in the most random assortment of celebrities I have witnessed in one room together, they were joined by none other than Kris Jenner (OK, fine, this makes sense) and Public Enemy hype man Flavor Flav.

“Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰,” wrote Flavor Flav on Instagram. He continued, “Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,, happy birthday,,,,” alongside a hashtag that read #YEEAAAHHHHBOOYYYEEEE.


You know, I really appreciate the use of commas. And the hashtag is just lovely. Also, the way Pete is looking at Flavor Flav is adorable, might I add.

In the photos, you can see everyone wearing the same SKIMS brown-and-black fleece plaid sleep set, with Pete wearing sleep top and Kim donning the matching pants.

So, basically, not to jump to conclusions or anything, but Libras and Scorpios are astrologically compatible! Either way, I’m kinda here for this friendship/situationship/relationship?!

