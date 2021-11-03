Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Reportedly Have Private Dinner In Staten Island Amid Dating Rumors

If Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are trying to put those dating rumors to bed, then their Tuesday night meetup isn’t helping.

The pair stepped out for a now not-so-secret dinner date, according to multiple reports.

Kim was photographed stepping out of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan and headed for Pete’s home base of Staten Island. Sources with direct knowledge of the alleged tryst told TMZ the two entered the back door of Campania restaurant, which is one of Pete’s favorite spots.

This is the second outing this week between them. They were spotted over the weekend holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm in Orange County.

Sources previously said that gesture was nothing more than friendly, considering the two run in the same circles, but now fans are on the fence about whether this romance is blooming considering Kim is all the way across the country days later having dinner with him.

This rumored romance is happening while the 41-year-old business mogul and mom of four marches forward with her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.

Despite their separation, the former couple have been supportive of each other in their endeavors.

Kim was present during Ye’s listening party for ‘DONDA’ and Kanye reportedly helped her with her first ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting gig last month.

Ironically, it’s at SNL where fans think things between Kim and Pete started brewing.

Kim spent a week with the SNL team rehearsing for her show. Kim shared a kiss with Pete, who is a full-time cast member, during a sketch that parodied ‘Aladdin.’

When Kim stepped out on Tuesday, she was reportedly quiet when paparazzi asked if she and Pete were more than just friends.

Only time will tell if these two will become an item. We’ll keep you posted.

