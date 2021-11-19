Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Holding Hands: Photos – Hollywood Life

PDA alert! Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were spotted out in California, seemingly confirming their romance after back-to-back dates in recent weeks.

Pete Davidson, 28, and Kim Kardashian, 41, were spotted holding hands in their first photos together. The pair stepped out in Palm Springs, California on Thursday, Nov. 18 on a daytime date just weeks after meeting on Saturday Night Live when Kim hosted the Oct. 9 episode. Kim was all-smiles as she rocked a sexy high-cut white bodysuit with a boyfriend style pair of gray sweatpants in the images published via the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Pete opted for a beige and black pair of pajama style pants from Kim’s SKIMS line, a black t-shirt and a blue baseball cap. The comedian finished his ensemble with a colorful pair of New Balance sneakers and black nail polish. Pete was laughing as he walked alongside the KKW Beauty founder, seemingly enjoying his time with her.

The actor recently celebrated his 28th birthday at the home of Kim’s mom Kris Jenner, 66, where he twinned with Kim and Kris in the same PJs. Rapper and TV personality Flavor Flav was also present for the intimate bash. Kim flashed a peace sign and duck face at the camera as she stood behind Pete, who stuck his tongue out at the camera. “celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner,” Flavor Flav wrote alongside his IG post. “Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,” he also said.

The hand holding photo comes after weeks of speculation that Kim and Pete struck up a romance after working together on SNL: during the episode, the couple hilariously played Disney characters Jasmine and Aladdin on a romantic carpet ride that ended with Pete’s Aladdin giving Kim’s Jasmine a kiss. Just two weeks after, Pete was spotted with Kim at Knott’s Berry Farm where they could be seen riding a rollercoaster together alongside her sister Kourtney Kardashian and friends. Pete and Kim were reportedly holding hands at the park and looked like a couple.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star then jetted back to New York for the WSJ Innovator Awards (looking fab in a brown leather dress from her SKIMS X Fendi collaboration) where she and Pete on two back to back dates.