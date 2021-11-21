Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson Hand Holding Photos

Bradly Lamb
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

If you’ve somehow managed to stay offline enough to have missed this, A) Congrats on your (probably) superior mental state B) Basically, Kim and Pete have been at the center of a ton of romance rumors for a couple of weeks now, and they appear to have now confirmed that they’re dating.

Well, shortly after the reports hit, pics emerged of the pair holding hands:


Clint Brewer Photography/ A.I.M / BACKGRID

The pics are in Palm Springs, where they were celebrating Pete’s birthday — and as I’m typing this my laptop started making weird noises, so clearly at least something is very hot and bothered by these images.


Clint Brewer Photography/ A.I.M / BACKGRID

Let’s take a moment to discuss what’s the top of everyone’s mind: Yes, the outfits. Pete is wearing SKIMS pajama pants, specifically the ones he wore in a matching pic with Kim herself.


Clint Brewer Photography/ A.I.M / BACKGRID

As for Kim, she’s wearing a pair of Yeezys. You know…like Kanye West’s brand.


Clint Brewer Photography/ A.I.M / BACKGRID

Plus, according to “sources” they’re “very happy,” so that’s nice.


Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

Not that anyone asked for the opinion of me, a perpetually single loser, but I’m torn between “This is a PR thing” and “Yesss Kim, Pete seems really nice.”

Til next time, Kar-Davidson!

