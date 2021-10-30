Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson At Knott’s Berry Farm: Photos – Hollywood Life

Just two weeks after Kim Kardashian’s epic ‘SNL’ debut, she was spotted hanging out with Pete Davidson and other friends.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, were spotted hanging out! The reality star and Saturday Night Live cast member hit up some rides at Knott’s Berry Farm in California on Friday, Oct. 29 with other friends. The duo were seen getting out of the same rollercoaster cart after taking a spin one one of the parks high-speed attractions via photos obtained by TMZ.

The comedian and reality star were joined by others in Kim’s close circle, including her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and fiancé Travis Barker, 45, SKIMS CEO Tracy Romulus, BFF Stephanie Shepherd, and Harry Hudson. The Buena Park based attraction is known to transform into Knott’s Scary Farm ahead of Halloween, with plenty of opportunities for spooks, ghouls and scares.

Kim and Pete most recently worked together on her massively successful SNL debut, which aired live on Oct. 2. In one sketch, Kim recreated her 2009 (and 2016) Princess Jasmine costume as she portrayed the Disney character alongside Pete’s Aladdin. While on a romantic red carpet ride, Pete’s Aladdin expressed concern over his romance with Kim’s Jasmine — feeling that he might not be able to “handle” her in the bedroom. The pair shared a kiss at the end of the sketch, which went viral on social media for hours the next day!

Kim’s divorce from ex Kanye West, 44, is on-going: the KKW Beauty founder filed in Feb. 2021 after seven years of marriage and four children together. She has, however, been supportive of Kanye through the release of album Donda and Kanye notably was in the audience during SNL (the pair were also seen leaving her hotel together). Notably, Pete is currently single since his split from Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor, 26, last August. While the comedian has dated older women — like Kate Beckinsale — in the past, TMZ reports that Kim and Pete are just friends.

The SKIMS founder isn’t the only one to have brushed elbows with Pete in the group lately. Travis Barker, 45, made an unexpected appearance as he performed “Tick Tock” with Young Thug, 30, a week after Kim’s debut! Notably, Travis and his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian, 42, were both spoofed on the Oct. 2 episode by Kim in the “People’s Kourt” sketch. Kourt was also in-studio when Travis performed the next week, however, she did not appear on camera.