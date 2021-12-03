Kim Kardashian ‘Likes’ Pete Davidson’s Sister Casey Davidson’s Photo – Hollywood Life

After Pete Davidson’s sister Casey posted a photo of she & her big brother at a Knicks game, Kim ‘liked’ the pic, prompting fans to speculate about her getting closer with Pete’s family.

After hot date nights and vacation getaways, it now looks like Kim Kardashian, 41 is getting close with Pete Davidson‘s family! After Pete’s younger sister, Casey Davidson, 23, posted a paparazzi-snapped photo to her Instagram of she and Pete, 28, courtside at a New York Knicks game, Kim promptly “liked” the pic. The social media recognition now has fans wondering about the nature of Kim and Pete’s relationship, as it looks like their romance is continuing to get more serious!

The KKW Beauty founder and Pete were first romantically linked in October after the two shared a kiss during an SNL skit. The two have gone on numerous dates together since, including dinner at a pizzeria on Staten Island. Pete even celebrated his 28th birthday with the mother-of-four at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home on Nov. 16, and was seen holding hands her in the area that same weekend. A source recently revealed HollywoodLife that Pete and Kim “are not super serious,” but they do “have really strong feelings for each other” and “are not looking to date anyone else right now.”

The like comes after Kim reunited with estranged husband Kanye West, 44, in Miami at a Louis Vuitton tribute show honoring late artistic director of menswear Virgil Abloh. The prolific fashion designer, who also founded the haute streetwear label Off-White, died on Nov. 28 at the age of 41 after a private battle with cancer. The Rockford, Illinois native was also extremely close with Kanye, having worked as a creative director on his albums Yeezus and the most recent DONDA.

At the tribute show on Tuesday, exes Kim and Kanye made it a family affair, bringing along eldest daughter North, 8. The couple, who separated in February after nearly seven years of marriage, also share children Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, together. Many were wondering if the brief reunion signaled a possibility of their getting back together, but Kim’s “like” on Casey’s photo may suggest otherwise!